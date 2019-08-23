Harris (undisclosed) seems to have avoided a major injury, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

The rookie third-round pick was helped off the field by New England's medical staff during the second quarter of Thursday's preseason win over the Panthers. Harris had two carries for eight yards prior to his exit, after picking up 103 scrimmage yards on 18 touches the previous week. He's made a nice case for some type of involvement in the Patriots offense, but it isn't quite clear how Harris fits in behind Sony Michel and James White. With Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden also on hand, the Patriots can afford to take a cautious approach with Harris if his injury turns out to be a bit more serious than this early report suggests.

