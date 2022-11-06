Harris (illness), officially listed as questionable, is unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harris failed to practice Wednesday and Thursday prior to logging a limited session Friday. Nevertheless, it appears that he has not made enough progress recovering from an illness to suit up Sunday, which would mark his second absence in the last four games. If Harris is in fact inactive, Rhamondre Stevenson should see a heavy workload.