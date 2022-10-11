Harris (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple games, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Harris still needs further tests to determine the severity of his injury, but it sounds like the Patriots anticipate a multi-week absence. That could result in Harris being placed on IR for a minimum of four contests. Rhamondre Stevenson will step up as New England's top rusher in the meantime, and that uptick in workload would make him an enticing fantasy option until Harris returns to the lineup. Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor, meanwhile, would be options to come up off the practice squad.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Injures hamstring Sunday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Extends touchdown streak•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Salvages modest day with score•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Functions as lead back•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Out-touches Stevenson by one•