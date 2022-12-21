Harris (thigh) was listed as limited at practice Wednesday.
Harris, who last suited up in Week 12, appears to be trending toward being listed as limited for Saturday's game against the Bengals. The same applies to Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle, limited Wednesday), but he was able to tough things out in Week 15 en route to carrying 19 times for 172 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' loss to the Raiders. If both backs end up active versus Cincinnati, Harris would profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option while working alongside Stevenson.