Harris (chest/ankle) was listed as limited at practice Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.
Harris, who headed into Week 9 action managing an ankle issue, was forced out of Monday's win over the Jets due to a chest injury, so his status will be worth monitoring in advance of this coming Sunday's game against the Ravens. That he was able to practice Wednesday, even in a limited fashion, is a decent sign, but if he's less than 100 percent heading into the weekend, it's possible that Sony Michel (quad) could come off IR and re-enter the team's early-down mix in Week 10.
