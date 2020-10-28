Harris (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Harris is one of eight New England players who logged a limited practice Wednesday and it's unclear if his listed ankle issue is a carry-over from Week 7 action or indicative of an in-practice setback. Harris was on the field for 21 of a possible 52 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers, en route to carrying a team-high 10 times for 58 yards catching one pass for 12 yards.
