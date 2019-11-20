Patriots' Damien Harris: Limited at practice
Harris (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Harris sat out this past Sunday's win over the Eagles after being added to the Patriots' Week 11 injury report Friday. Even if the rookie running back is deemed healthy enough to play this week, he could still sit out Sunday's game against the Cowboys as a healthy inactive.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Unavailable Week 11•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Added to injury report Friday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Returns to inactive list•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Records four carries Monday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Making second career appearance•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Sidelined again Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Colts' committee
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.