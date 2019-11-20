Play

Harris (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Harris sat out this past Sunday's win over the Eagles after being added to the Patriots' Week 11 injury report Friday. Even if the rookie running back is deemed healthy enough to play this week, he could still sit out Sunday's game against the Cowboys as a healthy inactive.

