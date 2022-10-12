Harris (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Previous reports suggested that Harris was expected to miss multiple games, but the fact that he was listed as limited rather than a non-participant in the Patriots' first Week 6 practice is noteworthy. That said, Cox notes that the running back was seen leaving the Patriots' main practice area shortly after warming up. If Harris indeed ends up sitting out Sunday against the Browns, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line to serve as New England's top backfield option.
