Harris (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Harris has been managing a hamstring issue of late, but given that he was forced out of this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars, it's actually encouraging that he practiced in a limited fashion. The running back downplayed the injury during the Patriots' Week 17 post-game press conference and his presence at practice Wednesday supports the notion that he'll be available for this Sunday's game against the Dolphins, even if he heads into the weekend with a Week 18 injury designation.
