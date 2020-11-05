Harris (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Harris is one of 12 players listed as limited by the Patriots and we suspect that his status for Monday night's game against the Jets is in no danger. The 2019 third-rounder carried 16 times for 102 yards and a TD in this past Sunday's loss to the Bills, but it's worth noting that Sony Michel (quad) has returned to practice and could come off IR as soon as this week. In such a scenario, he'd be an immediate threat to cut into Harris' early-down workload.
