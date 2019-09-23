Harris was on the field for five special teams snaps in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

With James White (personal) inactive Sunday, Harris suited up for his first regular-season game, but he didn't see any snaps on offense. With White on track to play in Week 4, Harris could rejoin the inactive ranks this coming weekend. At this point, it will probably take an injury to either Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead or White for Harris to factor into the New England attack.