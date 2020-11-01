Harris (ankle) listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Considering the Patriots' injuries at wide receiver, as well as potentially rainy and windy weather conditions Sunday afternoon in the Buffalo area, Harris is a candidate to be busy in the absence of any setbacks. Also in the team's Week 8 backfield mix are pass-catching ace James White, versatile Rex Burkhead and rookie J.J. Taylor.
