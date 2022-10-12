Harris (hamstring) was one of 11 players the Patriots listed as limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Previous reports suggested that Harris was expected to miss multiple games, so his listed limited participation Wednesday is noteworthy. That said, Cox notes that the running back was seen leaving the Patriots' main practice area shortly after warmups. If Harris indeed ends up out or limited this Sunday against the Browns, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line to serve as New England's top backfield option in Week 6.