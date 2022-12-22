Harris (thigh) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Evan Lazar of the Patriots official sitereports.

Harris last saw game action in Week 12, but after having logged limited practices both last week and this week, the running back could rejoin the Patriots' backfield mix this weekend. Fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is also listed as questionable by the team, but given that he played through his ankle issue in Week 15 versus the Raiders, we'd be surprised if he didn't give a go versus Cincinnati. In the event that both players are active, how much work Harris would be in line to see would remain to be seen, but as long as Stevenson is available, the time-share figures to tilt in his favor following a 19/172/1 effort against Las Vegas.