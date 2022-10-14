Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game game Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official 'questionable' designation indicates that he has a chance to suit up this weekend. If, however, Harris ends up out or limited versus Cleveland, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line for added touches, with Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris -- who was signed off the practice squad Thursday -- in the mix for complementary work.