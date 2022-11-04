Harris (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after being deemed a limited practice participant Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Previous reports relayed that Harris wasn't initially spotted at practice Friday, but evidently the running back was able to get some work in after all, thus giving him a chance to suit up this weekend. If, however, Harris ends up not being available for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line for an increased workload in Week 9.