Harris (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is also listed as questionable after returning to a limited practice Friday. The duo's status is thus worth monitoring as Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff approaches, but if either Harris (who has missed New England's last two games) or Stevenson end up sidelined or limited versus Las Vegas, added Week 15 backfield touches would be available for rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.