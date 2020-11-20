Harris (chest/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Harris is one of 15 Patriots players listed as questionable this week, be we suspect that he'll be a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Assuming that's the case, he's likely to continue heading New England's ground game, even if the team elects to activate Sony Michel (quadriceps) from IR. In his last outing, Harris recorded season highs in both carries (22) and rushing yards (121) in this past Sunday's win over the Ravens.