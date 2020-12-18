Harris (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Dolphins after being limited at practice both Thursday and Friday.

Harris -- who was added to the injury report Thursday -- and fellow running back James White (foot) are among the 14 New England players listed as questionable this week, though added context with regard to who's in/who's out should arrive once it's announced which players won't travel with the team to Miami. At this point, we'd be surprised if Harris didn't play this weekend, but if he's out or limited at all Sunday, Sony Michel would be in line to see added touches in Week 15.