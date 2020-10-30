Harris (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

That said, Reiss adds that Harris -- despite his listed limitations -- says that he feels "fine" and doesn't give the impression that there's any doubt about his Week 8 status. That's a notion echoed by Zack Cox of NESN.com, who also suggests that Harris could see a heavy workload Sunday, considering the Patriots' injuries at wide receiver as well as potentially rainy and windy weather conditions on game day in the Buffalo area.