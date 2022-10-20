Harris (hamstring) returned to a full practice Thursday.
After missing the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Browns, Harris is on track to return to action Monday night against the Bears. In the process, he'll be in line to re-enter a time share with Rhamondre Stevenson, a context that gives Harris a degree of weekly fantasy utility, but caps his upside while sharing New England's backfield touches with Stevenson.
