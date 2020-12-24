Harris (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Harris was one of 20 players listed as questionable by the Patriots Thursday, but of that group he's one whose Week 16 status is indeed cloudy, given that the running back was inactive this past Sunday against the Dolphins. If Harris isn't cleared for Monday night's game against the Bills, Sony Michel would be in line to continue to head New England's backfield, with James White on hand for change-of-pace duties and J.J. Taylor (quadriceps) in reserve.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Officially ruled out•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Week 15•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Back on injury report•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: No restrictions at practice•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Suffers back injury•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Racks up 95 scrimmage yards•