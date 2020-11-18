Harris (chest/ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Harris was limited at practice last week, before rushing 22 times for 121 yards in the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Ravens. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we suspect that his Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related. It remains to be seen if Sony Michel (quadriceps) comes off injured reserve ahead of this Sunday's game against the Texans, but the way Harris has been running of late, it seems likely that he'll continue to head New England's ground game in the coming weeks, in any case. Harris' limited involvement in the team's passing game means that his fantasy utility going forward hinges on him seeing double-digit carries weekly and making the occasional trip to the end zone.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Continues to roll in victory•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Good to go Sunday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Hopes to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Questionable for Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Limited at practice Wednesday•