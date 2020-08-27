Harris broke off a long TD run on the first snap of Thursday's modified scrimmage, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Per Callahan, the second-year back took advantage of a big hole on the left side of the line to engineer Thursday's long run. Meanwhile, Sony Michel -- who came of the PUP list Wednesday -- "looked light on his feet again." Now that Michel is back, he can work toward securing a key role in the Patriots' backfield, which he led last season, but given that Harris has been having a strong training camp, a timeshare between the two could be on tap, with the versatile Rex Burkhead, pass-catching specialist James White -- and eventually Lamar Miller (knee) -- also factoring into the mix.