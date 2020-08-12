With Sony Michel still rehabbing from foot surgery, Harris has a big opportunity ahead during training camp, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Even before the foot surgery was reported, there was some thought Harris might challenge Michel for the lead ballcarrier role this upcoming season. It's a nice opportunity for the 2019 third-round pick, but he's still facing the reality of a crowded backfield, one where James White, Rex Burkhead and Lamar Miller could also take first-team reps in the coming weeks.