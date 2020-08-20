Harris has shown some receiving ability at training camp, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Sony Michel (foot) and Lamar Miller (knee) both absent from practice and uncertain for Week 1, there's a big opportunity for Harris -- a 2019 third-round pick -- to step up as the lead runner in New England. It'll still be James White getting most of the work on passing downs, but any development as a receiving threat could help Harris retain playing time even after Michel rejoins the lineup. The 2018 first-round pick has caught only 19 passes in 29 regular-season games, with the Patriots running the ball on 76 percent of his snaps in 2018 and 66 percent in 2019. That degree of predictability is far from optimal, and it might be more easily fixed with Harris as the lead back rather than Michel. In any case, the New England backfield will be closely watched over the next few weeks leading up to the season opener against Miami.