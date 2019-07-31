Through the first handful of training camp practices, Jeff Howe of The Athletic indicates that "there's a lot to like about (Harris) between the tackles."

Additionally, Howe notes that the 2019 third-rounder "has also shown good awareness while slipping out into the flats on passing downs." Any aptitude that Harris displays as a receiver helps his chances of seeing more snaps/touches in a deep backfield, but as things stand, James White profiles a the Patriots' change-of-pace ace, while Sony Michel remains the team's lead back, when healthy, which he currently is. With that in mind, it's worth noting that WEEI's Ryan Hannable suggests that Harris could potentially carve out a short-yardage role this season. At 5-foot-11, 213 pounds, the rookie has the frame to handle such duty and the between-the-tackle ability he's flashed thus far in camp supports such a notion. Keep in mind that Michel has had his share of knee issues in the past, and if he has any in-season setbacks on that front, Harris could step into a big role in the New England offense.