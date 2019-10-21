Harris is listed as active Monday against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Suiting up for just the second time this season, Harris may be a part of a game plan in the absence of Rex Burkhead (foot). That said, Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden are all available, too, so Harris may be contained to special-team duty, as he was in his other appearance Week 3.

