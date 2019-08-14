Harris is present at practice Tuesday despite nursing a hand/wrist injury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Harris' injury is reportedly considered minor. The rookie third-round pick was held out of Thursday's preseason win over the Lions and has not been receiving substantial reps in practices, according to Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald, for which the nagging injury could be to blame. Considering top running back Sony Michel's history of knee injuries, it's possible that the Patriots intend to take a cautious approach to Harris' health.

More News
Our Latest Stories