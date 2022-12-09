Harris (thigh) didn't practice Friday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
At this stage, Harris -- who missed last Thursday's loss to the Bills -- is looking iffy for Monday night's contest against the Cardinals, though he does have one more chance to log practice reps before the Patriots' final injury report of the week is posted. If Harris remains sidelined versus Arizona, Rhamondre Stevenson would once again would be in line to handle the bulk of New England's backfield work in Week 14, with Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in reserve.
