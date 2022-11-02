Harris missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
While working in tandem with Rhamondre Stevenson, Harris logged 32 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets en route carrying 11 times for 37 yards and catching two passes for 15 yards. However, now that he's missed the team's first practice of the week, the running back's status is worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. In the event that Harris is out or limited this weekend, Stevenson would be in line to see added backfield touches versus Indianapolis.