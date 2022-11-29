Harris (thigh) wasn't present for Tuesday's practice and is set to be listed as a non-participant on the Patriots' official report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Harris is viewed as week-to-week due to the thigh injury he suffered in the Patriots' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings, so the running back's absence from practice isn't overly surprising. Barring a surprise return to the practice field Wednesday, Harris will likely be officially ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bills. Assuming Harris is inactive for the contest, starter Rhamondre Stevenson would likely handle a higher volume of touches than usual as the Patriots' top option on both early downs and passing downs.