Harris rushed eight times for 65 yards and caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.

Despite getting only eight rushing attempts to Rhamondre Stevenson's 15, Harris was far more effective on the ground, totaling 65 rushing yards to Stevenson's 26. Harris set up a second-quarter field goal with a 22-yard run and broke free for a 30-yard gain on the ground early in the third. Stevenson's superior pass catching skills keep him involved regardless of game flow, but if the Patriots can hang around with the Vikings on Thanksgiving, Harris should continue to get some opportunities on the ground after notching his highest rushing yardage total since Week 4.