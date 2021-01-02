Harris (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The 23-year-old was previously ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Jets, so this is simply a procedural move to free up a roster spot for the Patriots. Harris spent the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve, but he took over the lead role in the backfield Week 4 and finished 2020 with 137 carries for 691 yards (5.0 YPC) and two touchdowns while catching five passes for 52 yards in 10 games.
