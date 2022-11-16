Harris isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jets.
Harris got sick Week 9 and ended up missing the Patriots' final game before their bye. He shouldn't have any limitations after the week off, though Rhamondre Stevenson still makes for a better fantasy play. The last time both were healthy was Week 8, also against the Jets, and Stevenson took 23 touches for 143 yards while Harris had 13 for 52 yards.
