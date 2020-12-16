Harris (back) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Harris exited last Thursday's loss to the Rams early due to a back issue, but it looks as though he's already returned to full form. The second-year pro has handled double-digit carries in eight straight games, though he only has two scores across that span. He looks set to handle his usual workload in Miami on Sunday.
