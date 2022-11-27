Harris (thigh) wasn't present for practice Sunday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Harris suffered a thigh injury during this past Thursday's loss to the Vikings and was spotted using crutches following the contest, per Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican. The running back's status for this coming Thursday's game against the Bills is thus cloudy and if Harris is limited or out in Week 13, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line for added backfield touches versus Buffalo.
