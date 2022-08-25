Harris, who left Wednesday's practice early with an unspecified issue, is unlikely to suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

There's a chance the Patriots will rest a number of key players Friday, in any case, but with Harris possibly dealing with an injury, it seems likely the team will play it safe with the running back, who's expected to share early-down work this coming season with Rhamondre Stevenson. In New England's exhibition finale, look for J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris -- who are battling for depth slotting in the team's backfield -- to see their share of snaps versus Las Vegas.