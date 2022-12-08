Harris (thigh) wasn't participating in practice Thursday, Mark Daniels of Masslive.com reports.
Harris missed last Thursday's loss to the Bills due to a thigh injury, so his absence from practice at this stage makes the running back's status worth monitoring in advance of Monday night's contest against the Cardinals. In Harris' absence versus Buffalo, Rhamondre Stevenson logged a 98 percent snap share, and in the event that Harris isn't able to face Arizona, Stevenson would once again be in line for a big backfield workload in Week 14, with Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in reserve.