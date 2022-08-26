Harris (undisclosed) didn't suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Per Lazar, Harris "tweaked something during positional drills" at Wednesday's practice, so it's not a surprise that the running back is being held out of the contest. The 2019 third-rounder will now turn his focus to preparing for Week 1 action versus the Dolphins. Assuming he's available at that time, Harris is in line to share early-down work this coming season with Rhamondre Stevenson.