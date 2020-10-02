Harris (finger) took part in all three practices this week but has yet to be activated off IR-R by the Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Harris is eligible to return to action this week after missing the Patriots' first three games, but the team has until Saturday afternoon to make a call on his Week 4 status. Whether New England elects to activate Harris in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs could well hinge on whether it's felt that Sony Michel will be able to play through a quad injury that has him listed a questionable this week. Harris had a strong training camp before suffering his finger injury and has a chance to make an impact in New England's backfield down the road, but with James White, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor also in the mix, his initial path to carries is muddled.