Harris (thigh/personal) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After missing the Patriots' last four games, Harris is poised to rejoin the team's backfield mix and in the process figures to work in tandem with Rhamondre Stevenson, assuming Stevenson is able to continue to play through an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable after logging limited practices this week. Assuming both backs are available this weekend, Harris would profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in his return to action, in the context of a time-share.