Harris (ankle) won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Jets.
With Harris set miss his third straight game, Sony Michel, James White and J.J. Taylor will continue to handle the team's backfield duties Sunday. Harris finishes his second season as a pro with 137 carries for 691 yards and two TDs to go along with five catches for 52 yards in 10 games. While Harris' limited involved in the Patriots' pass game hampered his fantasy upside this year, the 2019 third-rounder's respectable average of 5.0 yards per carry was indicative of his effectiveness as a runner. Looking ahead to the 2021 campaign, Harris will be in line to head New England's backfield once again, but at the same time look for plenty of offseason changes to alter the composition of the team's offense.
