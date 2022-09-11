Harris rushed nine times for 48 yards and caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-7 loss to Miami.

Harris got one more touch than Rhamondre Stevenson, who turned eight carries and two catches into just 27 scrimmage yards. A 50/50 backfield split in the run-heavy Patriots offense should work just fine for Harris, especially if he gets the majority of goal-line carries after punching in 15 rushing touchdowns last season. He'll take on the Steelers in Week 2.