Harris had 11 carries for 37 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets.

Harris was the clear No. 2 running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who compiled 143 scrimmage yards on 16 carries and eight targets. Stevenson has been significantly more explosive on the ground recently in addition to contributing much more in the passing game, so Harris is having trouble carving out a valuable role in a low-ceiling New England offense. Harris and the Patriots will face the Colts in Week 9.