Patriots' Damien Harris: Picked up by New England
The Patriots selected Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 87th overall.
The Alabama product was actually the starter over first-rounder Joshua Jacobs in the Crimson Tide backfield in 2017 and 2018. Harris may lack flashiness -- he ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash -- but he's a reliable back who never averaged less than 5.8 yards per carry in any of his final three seasons at Alabama. Harris should mix in behind Sony Michel on standard downs but his pass-catching ability is unproven to where he may not see many third-down snaps early in his career.
