ESPN's Mike Reiss believes that Harris has put himself in a good position to be "a primary option (in the Patriots' running game) alongside Rex Burkhead" to start the coming season.

Per Reiss, Harris' "fresh legs and soft hands in the passing game" have helped the second-year back take advantage of the continued absence of Sony Michel (foot), whose Week 1 status is cloudy. If Michel isn't ready to start the season and Lamar Miller (knee) is unable to make a late push for early-down work once he joins practice, it's starting to look like Harris could have a chance to head the team's backfield in New England's opener, with the versatile Burkhead also on hand and James White available in his usual change-of-pace/pass-catching role.