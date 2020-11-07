Harris (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

17 players from the Patriots were listed as questionable following the team's final injury report so it's clear there's a bit of gamesmanship being played at the moment. Considering Harris was listed as a limited participant all week and no news surfaced about possibly missing Monday's game, all indications seem to suggest the second-year back will be good to go. The team could still choose to activate Sony Michel (quad) off injured reserve in the next 48 hours, otherwise expect Rex Burkhead and James White to cycle in as part of the team's backfield-by-committee.