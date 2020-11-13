Harris (chest/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Harris is one of 17 players listed as questionable by the Patriots, and while his practice participation all week -- albeit in a limited fashion -- offers encouragement, his status remains worth monitoring leading up to Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the running back, who left Monday night's win over the Jets with a chest injury, stopped short of saying he'd play Sunday night, but did note that he's been working to that end over the past few days. If Harris is limited at all this weekend, or out, it's possible that Sony Michel (quad) -- who is eligible to be activated off IR -- could rejoin New England's backfield mix in Week 10, along with James White and Rex Burkhead.