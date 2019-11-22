Patriots' Damien Harris: Questionable vs. Dallas
Harris (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Harris was out for last week's win over the Eagles due to the hamstring issue and could miss his second straight game. The 22-year-old may be inactive regardless of his health given that the rest of the team's running backs are currently healthy.
